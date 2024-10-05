Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) Shares Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Free Report) by 193.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,171 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.45% of Metropolitan Bank worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCB. CWM LLC increased its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 70.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Metropolitan Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Metropolitan Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Metropolitan Bank alerts:

Metropolitan Bank Price Performance

Metropolitan Bank stock opened at $53.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $600.28 million, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.13. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a one year low of $30.20 and a one year high of $57.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

Metropolitan Bank ( NYSE:MCB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.07). Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $121.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott Lublin sold 1,005 shares of Metropolitan Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $55,385.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,145,513.47. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 34,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total transaction of $1,936,125.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,028,050.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Lublin sold 1,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $55,385.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,145,513.47. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCB shares. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Metropolitan Bank in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.50 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Metropolitan Bank from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $67.50 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Metropolitan Bank in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Metropolitan Bank

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Metropolitan Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metropolitan Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.