Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 915,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319,970 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.36% of Blend Labs worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Berylson Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Blend Labs during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Blend Labs during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BLND shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $3.00 to $3.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Blend Labs from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. William Blair upgraded Blend Labs from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Blend Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $4.75 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Blend Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $4.75 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.93.

In other Blend Labs news, insider Winnie Ling sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $40,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 279,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,426.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,303 shares of company stock worth $124,326. Insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLND opened at $3.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.01. The stock has a market cap of $914.87 million, a PE ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.15. Blend Labs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $4.25.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $40.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.50 million. Blend Labs had a negative net margin of 77.63% and a negative return on equity of 595.99%. Research analysts predict that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

