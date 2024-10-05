Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Shares Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Free Report) by 202.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143,858 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.30% of Mission Produce worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mission Produce by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,831,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,607,000 after buying an additional 29,822 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Mission Produce by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,327,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,113,000 after purchasing an additional 266,489 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mission Produce during the 4th quarter worth $3,952,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Mission Produce by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 161,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mission Produce in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 49,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $642,782.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,398,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,407,693.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mission Produce news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 49,331 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $642,782.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,398,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,407,693.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay A. Pack sold 72,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $958,318.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 384,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,118,145.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 296,059 shares of company stock worth $3,920,360. Corporate insiders own 41.60% of the company’s stock.

Mission Produce Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:AVO opened at $12.55 on Friday. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.19 and a 1 year high of $13.62. The stock has a market cap of $889.92 million, a P/E ratio of 50.20 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.31.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $324.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.90 million. Mission Produce had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 2.06%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVO. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Mission Produce in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Mission Produce from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

About Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

