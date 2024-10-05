Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 39,499 Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,499 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.16% of Shutterstock worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Shutterstock by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 20,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Shutterstock by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Shutterstock by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Shutterstock by 17.9% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 69.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock Price Performance

SSTK opened at $32.70 on Friday. Shutterstock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $54.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.62 and its 200 day moving average is $39.01.

Shutterstock Announces Dividend

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $220.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.44 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 5.33%. Shutterstock’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on SSTK. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shutterstock Profile

Shutterstock, Inc provides platform to connect brands and businesses to high quality content in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects in HD and 4K formats that are integrated into websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

