Marshall Wace LLP Boosts Stake in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) by 172.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,842 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Golar LNG worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Golar LNG in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Golar LNG by 206.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Golar LNG by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,185 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Golar LNG during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GLNG shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Golar LNG from $35.50 to $44.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Golar LNG to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Golar LNG from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Golar LNG from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLNG opened at $38.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.24. Golar LNG Limited has a 1-year low of $19.94 and a 1-year high of $39.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 0.58.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The shipping company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). Golar LNG had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 50.89%. The business had revenue of $62.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.38 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Golar LNG Limited will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.24%.

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

