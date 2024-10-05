Marshall Wace LLP Has $2.18 Million Stock Holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,616 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.09% of TEGNA worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TGNA. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TEGNA by 142.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in TEGNA by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,056,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,472,000 after buying an additional 130,960 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in TEGNA by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,330,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,662,000 after acquiring an additional 484,658 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in TEGNA by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in TEGNA by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,326,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,502,000 after acquiring an additional 744,721 shares during the last quarter. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Insider Transactions at TEGNA

In related news, COO Lynn B. Trelstad sold 25,000 shares of TEGNA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $347,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 179,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,083.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TEGNA Stock Performance

TGNA opened at $15.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.49. TEGNA Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $16.56.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. TEGNA had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $710.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEGNA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.48%.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

