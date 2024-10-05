Marshall Wace LLP Invests $2.19 Million in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 33,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.25% of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 264.9% in the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF stock opened at $67.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $919.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.11. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a twelve month low of $157.65 and a twelve month high of $206.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.07.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Company Profile

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

