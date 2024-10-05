Bard Financial Services Inc. Has $1.87 Million Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Bard Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,990 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in RTX by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Fluent Financial LLC increased its stake in RTX by 370.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 9,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 7,456 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $666,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in RTX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $766,867.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,773.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on RTX from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on RTX from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.13.

RTX stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,056,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,964,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.40. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $125.53. The company has a market capitalization of $166.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

