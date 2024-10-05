Bard Financial Services Inc. Reduces Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Bard Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 80.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,085 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 49,850 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $112.64. 4,366,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,757,640. The firm has a market cap of $195.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.37 and its 200-day moving average is $108.22. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $89.67 and a one year high of $121.64.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 68.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 141,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.41, for a total value of $16,492,852.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,617,068.19. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Edward Jones cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.33.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

