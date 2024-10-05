Bard Financial Services Inc. Increases Stake in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Free Report) by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,150 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Roche were worth $2,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RHHBY. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Roche by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 16,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in Roche by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC grew its position in Roche by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 24,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Roche by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 6,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of Roche by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 28,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter.

OTCMKTS RHHBY traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.77. 1,668,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,244,343. Roche Holding AG has a 1-year low of $29.20 and a 1-year high of $42.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Roche from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America raised Roche from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Oceania. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of anemia, blood and solid tumors, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, and transplantation.

