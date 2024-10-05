Bard Financial Services Inc. Sells 16,445 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Bard Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,445 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,633 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,031,667 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,234,000 after acquiring an additional 41,632 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GSK during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of GSK by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 30,996 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of GSK by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 175,787 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,515,000 after acquiring an additional 9,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Barclays raised shares of GSK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of GSK from $52.50 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Insider Activity

In other GSK news, major shareholder Plc Gsk purchased 2,791,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $22,335,440.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 16,775,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,205,528. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

GSK Price Performance

GSK stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.82. 6,582,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,590,294. GSK plc has a one year low of $33.67 and a one year high of $45.92. The stock has a market cap of $80.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.51.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. GSK had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 51.48%. The firm had revenue of $9.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that GSK plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.3843 dividend. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.71%.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Featured Articles

