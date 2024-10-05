Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Sold by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,450 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 480.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNY shares. Citigroup raised Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Argus upped their price objective on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

SNY stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.47. 3,077,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,583,234. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.09. Sanofi has a one year low of $42.63 and a one year high of $58.97. The company has a market cap of $140.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Sanofi had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

