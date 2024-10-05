International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,790 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,070 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBM. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $7,160,000. Mosley Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $312,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 60.8% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 7,768 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its position in International Business Machines by 10.8% in the first quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 2,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $3,017,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Up 1.5 %

IBM stock traded up $3.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $226.00. 3,554,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,222,131. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $203.61 and its 200-day moving average is $186.27. The company has a market cap of $207.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $135.87 and a 12 month high of $226.08.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 75.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.35.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

