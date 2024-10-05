The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 27.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,250 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 37,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 10,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sutton Place Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 8,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 67,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $4,387,502.46. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 60,619,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,946,927,245.81. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 67,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $4,387,502.46. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 60,619,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,946,927,245.81. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $58,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,175. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,636 shares of company stock worth $6,457,104. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.75. 7,144,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,018,788. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $48.66 and a 1-year high of $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.71.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 26.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCHW has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.38.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

