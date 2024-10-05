Bard Financial Services Inc. Sells 21,630 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Bard Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,630 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,765,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,153,609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696,897 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,726,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794,746 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 32,497,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,023 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 6,311.0% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,750,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,406,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $71.51. The stock had a trading volume of 4,379,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,891,803. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $77.20. The stock has a market cap of $95.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.59.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.65.

Get Our Latest Report on MDLZ

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.