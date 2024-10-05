Selectis Health (OTCMKTS:GBCS) Shares Up 9.4% – Time to Buy?

Selectis Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBCS – Get Free Report) shares rose 9.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.75 and last traded at $1.75. Approximately 1,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 1,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.
Selectis Health Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of -0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.04.
About Selectis Health
Selectis Health owns and/or operates healthcare facilities in Arkansas, Georgia, Ohio, and Oklahoma, providing a wide array of living services, speech, occupational, physical therapies, social services, and other rehabilitation and healthcare services. Selectis focuses on building strategic relationships with local communities in which its partnership can improve the quality of care for facility residents.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Selectis Health
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks on the Way to Bigger and Better Days
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/30 – 10/4
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Top Streaming Companies: Who’s Winning the Battle?
Receive News & Ratings for Selectis Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selectis Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.