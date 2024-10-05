Medigene (ETR:MDG1) Stock Price Down 1.2% – What’s Next?

Medigene AG (ETR:MDG1 – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €2.12 ($2.35) and last traded at €2.12 ($2.35). Approximately 2,742 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 306,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at €2.14 ($2.38).

Medigene Stock Down 1.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $31.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €1.58 and a 200-day moving average price of €1.53.

About Medigene

Medigene AG, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of T-cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's end-to-end platform enables the development of T cell receptor engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for multiple tumor indications. Its pipeline includes MDG1015, a TCR-T therapy product to treat multiple solid tumor indications; MDG10xx to treat multiple solid tumor; and MDG1011, a TCR-T immunotherapy candidate, which is in clinical development to treat blood cancer.

