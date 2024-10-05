Escape Hunt (LON:ESC) Shares Up 12.7% – Still a Buy?

Escape Hunt plc (LON:ESC – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 12.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 31.25 ($0.42) and last traded at GBX 31 ($0.41). 177,324 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 488,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.50 ($0.37).

Escape Hunt Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of £45.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 31.

About Escape Hunt

Escape Hunt plc provides live escape the room experiences in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company develops and operates a network of franchised, licensed, and owner-operated branches and offsite escape the room type games that are physical adventure games in which players are locked in a themed room and have to find clues and solve puzzles in order to escape against a countdown clock.

