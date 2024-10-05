Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals (LON:HEMO) Stock Price Down 5.7% – Here’s Why

Shares of Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Plc (LON:HEMO – Get Free Report) fell 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.46 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.48 ($0.02). 16,476,128 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 86% from the average session volume of 8,874,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.57 ($0.02).

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.39 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of £19.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.90 and a beta of 3.14.

About Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Plc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies and treatments for blood diseases. It is involved in developing products for bone marrow/hematopoietic stem cell (BM/HSC) transplant market, including CDX bi-specific antibody targeting relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukaemia (R/R AML); HEMO-CAR-T therapy, a chimeric antigen receptor T-cells to identify and destroy human AML-derived cells in vitro and in vivo; and Human Postnatal Hematopoietic Endothelial Cells, a stem cell therapy product for BM/HSC transplants.

