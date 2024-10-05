InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.17 and last traded at $15.18, with a volume of 1564329 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of InMode from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of InMode from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, InMode has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

InMode Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.77.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The healthcare company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.04). InMode had a net margin of 35.81% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that InMode Ltd. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of InMode

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in InMode by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,168 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of InMode by 9.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of InMode by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in InMode by 6.5% in the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,923 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in InMode by 118.2% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Further Reading

