Takkt (ETR:TTK) Trading Up 1.2% – What’s Next?

Takkt Ag (ETR:TTK – Get Free Report) was up 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €9.83 ($10.92) and last traded at €9.82 ($10.91). Approximately 9,176 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 67,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at €9.70 ($10.78).

Takkt Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a market cap of $647.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.75, a P/E/G ratio of -30.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.48, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €10.13 and a 200 day moving average price of €11.58.

Takkt Company Profile

TAKKT AG operates as a B2B direct marketing company for business equipment in Germany, the rest of Europe, and the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Industrial & Packaging, Office Furniture & Displays, and FoodService. The Industrial & Packaging segment offers pallet lifting trucks and swivel chairs; special-purpose products, including environmental cabinets and containers for hazardous materials, as well as collapsible boxes, package paddings, shipping pallets, and stretch films under the kaiserkraft name; shipping packaging products under the ratioform brand; and a wide range of office furniture and business equipment under the BiGDUG and OfficeFurnitureOnline names.

