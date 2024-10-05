Maverick Protocol (MAV) Price Down 26.4% Over Last Week

Maverick Protocol (MAV) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 5th. Maverick Protocol has a market capitalization of $74.74 million and approximately $5.16 million worth of Maverick Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maverick Protocol token can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000281 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Maverick Protocol has traded down 26.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maverick Protocol Profile

Maverick Protocol’s launch date was June 28th, 2022. Maverick Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,832,744 tokens. Maverick Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/maverick-protocol. Maverick Protocol’s official website is www.mav.xyz. Maverick Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mavprotocol.

Buying and Selling Maverick Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Maverick Protocol (MAV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Maverick Protocol has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 428,832,744.01116383 in circulation. The last known price of Maverick Protocol is 0.18274632 USD and is up 1.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 119 active market(s) with $6,266,784.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mav.xyz/.”

