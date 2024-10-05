Residential Secure Income (LON:RESI) Shares Up 6.6% – Still a Buy?

Residential Secure Income plc (LON:RESI – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 6.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 62 ($0.83) and last traded at GBX 58 ($0.78). Approximately 1,931,765 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 670% from the average daily volume of 250,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 54.40 ($0.73).

Residential Secure Income Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.63. The firm has a market cap of £108.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2,920.00 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 53.28 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 50.87.

Residential Secure Income Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.03 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Residential Secure Income’s payout ratio is currently -20,000.00%.

About Residential Secure Income

Residential Secure Income plc (ReSI or the Company) (LSE: RESI) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering secure, inflation-linked returns in two sub-sectors in UK residential housing; independent retirement rentals and shared ownership, which are underpinned by an ageing demographic and untapped, strong demand for affordable homes.

