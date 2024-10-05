Medicenna Therapeutics (TSE:MDNA) Stock Price Down 2.4% – Should You Sell?

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (TSE:MDNA – Get Free Report) dropped 2.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$2.05 and last traded at C$2.05. Approximately 39,581 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 108,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.10.

Medicenna Therapeutics Trading Up 7.3 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of C$168.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.26.

About Medicenna Therapeutics

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., an immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. It develops MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as for brain tumors.

