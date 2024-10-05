Trek Mining (CVE:TREK) Stock Price Up 7.7% – Time to Buy?

Trek Mining Inc (CVE:TREK – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 7.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.98 and last traded at C$0.98. Approximately 709,889 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 275% from the average daily volume of 189,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.91.
Trek Mining Price Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.98.
About Trek Mining
Trek Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily holds 100% interests in the Aurizona gold project covering approximately 241,400 hectares located in Brazil; and the Warintza copper-molybdenum exploration property with eight metallic mineral concessions covering 26,777 hectares located in Ecuador, as well as 75% interests in the Koricancha gold and silver milling operation located in Peru.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Trek Mining
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks on the Way to Bigger and Better Days
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/30 – 10/4
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Top Streaming Companies: Who’s Winning the Battle?
Receive News & Ratings for Trek Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trek Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.