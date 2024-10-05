Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.15 and last traded at $32.15, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BVRDF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bureau Veritas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bureau Veritas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Bureau Veritas alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BVRDF

Bureau Veritas Stock Performance

About Bureau Veritas

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.08 and its 200 day moving average is $29.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

(Get Free Report)

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its customers in relation to regulatory or self-imposed standards, as well as issues compliance reports.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bureau Veritas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bureau Veritas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.