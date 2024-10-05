Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Trading Up 4% – Still a Buy?

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) shares were up 4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $38.66 and last traded at $38.65. Approximately 2,218,537 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 1,897,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.54.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.82 and a 200 day moving average of $62.92.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.01%. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,998,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,268,000 after purchasing an additional 40,669 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,533,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,522,000 after buying an additional 615,674 shares during the period. Third Point LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,234,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 76.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,266,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,197,000 after buying an additional 547,696 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 159.7% during the second quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,162,000 after acquiring an additional 768,664 shares in the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Advance Auto Parts

(Get Free Report)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.