OSRAM Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

OSRAM Licht AG (OTCMKTS:OSAGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $55.00 and last traded at $55.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.00.
OSRAM Licht Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 0.98.
About OSRAM Licht
OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Automotive, and Digital. The company was formerly known as Kyros A AG and changed its name to OSRAM Licht AG in November 2012. OSRAM Licht AG was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than OSRAM Licht
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks on the Way to Bigger and Better Days
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/30 – 10/4
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Top Streaming Companies: Who’s Winning the Battle?
Receive News & Ratings for OSRAM Licht Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSRAM Licht and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.