Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Trading Down 5.5% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) were down 5.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $34.68 and last traded at $34.68. Approximately 133,783 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 483,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.70.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Ameresco from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Ameresco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Ameresco from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ameresco in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.46.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.99.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.15). Ameresco had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $437.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.75 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $132,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,823.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,221 shares of company stock valued at $140,814. Corporate insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ameresco in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ameresco during the second quarter valued at $86,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 1,215.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ameresco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameresco during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 99.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

