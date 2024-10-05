Senior (OTC:SNIRF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Barclays

Senior (OTC:SNIRF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Senior Price Performance

Shares of OTC:SNIRF remained flat at C$1.98 during trading on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.99. Senior has a one year low of C$1.98 and a one year high of C$2.17.

Senior Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and sells high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment manufacturers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Flexonics.

