International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) Trading Up 2.3% – Should You Buy?

Shares of International Petroleum Co. (TSE:IPCO – Get Free Report) rose 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$17.85 and last traded at C$17.69. Approximately 80,744 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 65,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.29.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IPCO shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of International Petroleum from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of International Petroleum from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of International Petroleum from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on International Petroleum
International Petroleum Stock Down 0.7 %
About International Petroleum
International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas production assets and development projects in Canada, Malaysia, and France. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.
