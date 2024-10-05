International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) Trading Up 2.3% – Should You Buy?

Shares of International Petroleum Co. (TSE:IPCO – Get Free Report) rose 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$17.85 and last traded at C$17.69. Approximately 80,744 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 65,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.29.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IPCO shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of International Petroleum from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of International Petroleum from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of International Petroleum from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

International Petroleum

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$18.35 and its 200 day moving average is C$18.13. The company has a market cap of C$2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.56.

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas production assets and development projects in Canada, Malaysia, and France. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

