Marshall Wace LLP Buys 73,119 Shares of Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP – Free Report) by 398.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,119 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Net Lease Office Properties were worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NLOP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Net Lease Office Properties by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Net Lease Office Properties during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Net Lease Office Properties by 185.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Net Lease Office Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Net Lease Office Properties during the second quarter worth about $55,000. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Net Lease Office Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Net Lease Office Properties in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Net Lease Office Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NLOP opened at $30.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.17. Net Lease Office Properties has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $50.00.

Net Lease Office Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE: NLOP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust with a portfolio of 59 high-quality office properties, totaling approximately 8.7 million leasable square feet primarily leased to corporate tenants on a single-tenant net lease basis. The vast majority of the office properties owned by NLOP are located in the U.S., with the balance in Europe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Net Lease Office Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Net Lease Office Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.