Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) Position Boosted by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Free Report) by 3,301.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 463,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 450,031 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.39% of Humacyte worth $2,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Humacyte in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humacyte during the second quarter valued at $83,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Humacyte by 65.9% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,897 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Humacyte in the second quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp bought a new position in Humacyte in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HUMA opened at $5.44 on Friday. Humacyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $9.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.82 million, a P/E ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 5.41.

Humacyte ( NASDAQ:HUMA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts forecast that Humacyte, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Friday, September 20th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised Humacyte to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Humacyte from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.80.

In other news, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 352,112 shares of Humacyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total value of $2,235,911.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,677,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,350,613.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 252,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total value of $1,695,455.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,306,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,896,373.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 352,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total value of $2,235,911.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,677,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,350,613.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,084,153 shares of company stock valued at $6,869,996. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

