Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Free Report) by 226.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,611,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,117,966 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the second quarter worth about $29,000.

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Performance

PACB opened at $1.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.01, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.65 and its 200-day moving average is $1.95. The stock has a market cap of $468.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.05. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $10.65.

Insider Activity at Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 40.98% and a negative net margin of 211.99%. The firm had revenue of $36.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.52 million. On average, analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeff Eidel sold 26,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total value of $42,548.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 869,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,870.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jeff Eidel sold 26,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $42,548.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 869,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,870.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Oene Mark Van sold 38,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total value of $63,098.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,630,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,152.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on PACB shares. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

See Also

