Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 1,374 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Genpact were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Genpact by 2.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genpact during the second quarter valued at approximately $701,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genpact during the second quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 53.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 49,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 17,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 1.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 105,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Genpact from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Genpact from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Genpact from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Genpact from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Genpact from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.78.

Genpact Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:G opened at $39.62 on Friday. Genpact Limited has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $39.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.13.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Genpact had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th were given a $0.1525 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.43%.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

