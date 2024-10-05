Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 18,501 Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 511.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,501 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.07% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Napatree Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,485,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 77,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,602,000 after buying an additional 26,700 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 549,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,574,000 after buying an additional 128,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA XME opened at $63.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.26 and a 200-day moving average of $60.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.20. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52-week low of $48.01 and a 52-week high of $65.37.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.