Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 408,332 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,197,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.51% of Eastman Kodak as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Eastman Kodak by 5.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 60,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 5,988 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Eastman Kodak in the second quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Eastman Kodak by 128.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its stake in Eastman Kodak by 43.8% during the second quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 23,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 33.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastman Kodak Trading Up 0.3 %

KODK stock opened at $4.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 3.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Eastman Kodak has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $6.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eastman Kodak ( NYSE:KODK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $267.00 million for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 9.68%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Eastman Kodak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Eastman Kodak Profile

Eastman Kodak Company engages in the provision of hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Print, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

Further Reading

