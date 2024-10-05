Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 8,357 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,357 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,428,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,372,000 after purchasing an additional 452,536 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,248,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,576,000 after purchasing an additional 708,260 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,705,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,372,000 after purchasing an additional 842,407 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,263,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,932,000 after purchasing an additional 678,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 678,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,007,000 after purchasing an additional 37,651 shares in the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson Stock Down 1.2 %

HOG opened at $34.78 on Friday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.43 and a 1-year high of $44.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44.

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.23. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.1725 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.33%.

Harley-Davidson declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 19.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on HOG. Citigroup upped their price target on Harley-Davidson from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Baird R W downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Harley-Davidson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.43.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

