Wrapped Pulse Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $12.05 Million (WPLS)

Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One Wrapped Pulse token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Pulse has a total market capitalization of $505.77 million and $12.05 million worth of Wrapped Pulse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wrapped Pulse has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Pulse Profile

Wrapped Pulse’s total supply is 8,728,061,147,449 tokens.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Pulse

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the PulseChain platform. Wrapped Pulse has a current supply of 8,728,061,147,449.3125. The last known price of Wrapped Pulse is 0.0000573 USD and is up 6.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 262 active market(s) with $19,656,485.11 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Pulse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Pulse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Pulse using one of the exchanges listed above.

