Energi Hits One Day Trading Volume of $392,339.24 (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Energi has a total market capitalization of $5.26 million and $392,339.24 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0647 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Energi has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00041047 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00007662 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00013156 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007429 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00003980 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 81,297,253 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official website is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

