Achain (ACT) 1-Day Volume Tops $0.78

Achain (ACT) traded down 18.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Achain has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $0.78 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Achain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Achain has traded down 18.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000248 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000758 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000677 BTC.

About Achain

Achain (CRYPTO:ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).

The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.

Buying and Selling Achain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

