Celer Network Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.38 Million (CELR)

Celer Network (CELR) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One Celer Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0112 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Celer Network has a market capitalization of $86.95 million and $1.38 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Celer Network has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Celer Network Profile

Celer Network’s launch date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,743,424,107 tokens. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#. The official message board for Celer Network is blog.celer.network. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Celer Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network (CELR) is a layer-2 scaling platform designed to enhance the scalability, affordability, and usability of blockchain applications. Founded by experienced entrepreneurs and engineers, the CELR token is used to pay for network fees, access the network, and incentivize user participation through rewards.”

