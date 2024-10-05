Wrapped CRO (WCRO) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $68.24 Million

Wrapped CRO (WCRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 5th. Wrapped CRO has a market cap of $68.24 million and approximately $362,643.52 worth of Wrapped CRO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped CRO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0800 or 0.00000129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped CRO has traded 7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped CRO alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000066 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.63 or 0.00251296 BTC.

About Wrapped CRO

Wrapped CRO’s total supply is 852,705,641 tokens. Wrapped CRO’s official website is crypto.com. Wrapped CRO’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom.

Wrapped CRO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CRO (WCRO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cronos platform. Wrapped CRO has a current supply of 852,901,325.0269241. The last known price of Wrapped CRO is 0.08052198 USD and is up 1.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 308 active market(s) with $591,333.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crypto.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped CRO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped CRO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped CRO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped CRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped CRO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.