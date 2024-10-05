Mercedes Johnson Sells 625 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Stock

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $83,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,110,590.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Mercedes Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Teradyne alerts:

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of Teradyne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.49, for a total value of $83,431.25.

On Thursday, August 1st, Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of Teradyne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.77, for a total transaction of $80,481.25.

Teradyne Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $130.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 49.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.49. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.07 and a 52 week high of $163.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.80.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $729.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teradyne

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Teradyne by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 246,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,797,000 after purchasing an additional 5,146 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 109,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,831,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 66,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 538,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,440,000 after acquiring an additional 60,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TER. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Craig Hallum cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.50.

Read Our Latest Report on TER

Teradyne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.