Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP cut its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,989 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 60,057 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,218,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,786,000 after acquiring an additional 22,088 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 8.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,703,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,760,000 after acquiring an additional 130,838 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 6.0% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,690,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,027,000 after acquiring an additional 95,428 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the first quarter worth approximately $71,025,000. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 17.8% in the second quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 1,154,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,803,000 after acquiring an additional 174,828 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $68.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.88. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $68.81.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $308.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.36 million. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 40.21% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. The business’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LITE has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Lumentum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Lumentum from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Lumentum from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Lumentum from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lumentum from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

