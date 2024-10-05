Marshall Wace LLP Trims Stock Position in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its position in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 418,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,700 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.18% of Genius Sports worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Genius Sports during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Genius Sports in the first quarter worth $94,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Genius Sports by 42.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at $102,000. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genius Sports alerts:

Genius Sports Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE GENI opened at $7.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.38 and its 200 day moving average is $6.14. Genius Sports Limited has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $8.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Genius Sports ( NYSE:GENI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 15.30% and a negative net margin of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $95.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie cut their price objective on Genius Sports from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. B. Riley upped their target price on Genius Sports from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Genius Sports from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.45.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GENI

Genius Sports Profile

(Free Report)

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GENI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.