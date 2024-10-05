Marshall Wace LLP Trims Holdings in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its stake in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Free Report) by 65.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 378,794 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 732,179 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.16% of Infinera worth $2,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Infinera by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 4,753,842 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,951,000 after acquiring an additional 591,611 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Infinera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,200,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Infinera by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 11,057,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $67,343,000 after buying an additional 2,025,658 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Infinera by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,085,822 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,613,000 after buying an additional 341,126 shares during the period. 97.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ INFN opened at $6.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.73. Infinera Co. has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $6.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 1.71.

Infinera ( NASDAQ:INFN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Infinera had a negative net margin of 7.10% and a negative return on equity of 31.63%. The business had revenue of $342.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.71 million. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Infinera Co. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INFN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Infinera to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $6.65 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Infinera in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.65 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Infinera in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.09.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

