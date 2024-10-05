132,937 Shares in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 132,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Liberty Global by 168.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 97,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 61,244 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Global by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,943,000. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,087,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC lifted its position in Liberty Global by 296.6% during the 4th quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 58,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 43,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $20.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.11. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $21.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.17.

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 10.72% and a negative net margin of 27.03%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Liberty Global Ltd. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LBTYA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Liberty Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.50 to $21.30 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Liberty Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.26.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

