132,937 Shares in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 132,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Liberty Global by 168.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 97,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 61,244 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Global by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,943,000. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,087,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC lifted its position in Liberty Global by 296.6% during the 4th quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 58,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 43,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.20% of the company’s stock.
Liberty Global Price Performance
NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $20.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.11. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $21.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.17.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have issued reports on LBTYA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Liberty Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.50 to $21.30 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Liberty Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.26.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Liberty Global
About Liberty Global
Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Liberty Global
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- The Outlook for Interest Rate Cuts Got Blown Out of the Water
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- 3 High-Risk, High-Reward Micro-Cap Stocks You Shouldn’t Ignore
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- 3 Bargain Stocks Positioned for Gains After Missing 2024’s Rally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.