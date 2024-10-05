29,653 Shares in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,330,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 12.7% during the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 5.8% during the first quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 4.0% during the second quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 0.4% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 50,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WRB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $58.67 to $55.33 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.67 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.67.

W. R. Berkley Price Performance

WRB stock opened at $58.51 on Friday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1 year low of $41.82 and a 1 year high of $61.28. The company has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.48 and a 200 day moving average of $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.12. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is 8.51%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

