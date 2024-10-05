Bank of Montreal Can Acquires New Holdings in Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 317,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.07% of Inter & Co, Inc. as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTR. Fourth Sail Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,155,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Inter & Co, Inc. by 496.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 69,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 57,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $180,000. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTR has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Inter & Co, Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.80 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Inter & Co, Inc. from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of Inter & Co, Inc. stock opened at $6.15 on Friday. Inter & Co, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.68 and a 12-month high of $7.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.02 and its 200-day moving average is $6.31.

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Inter & Co, Inc. had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $283.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.62 million. Equities research analysts predict that Inter & Co, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking and spending, investments, insurance brokerage businesses. The company's Banking & Spending segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

